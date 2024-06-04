Game times announced for Lexington Super Regional at Kentucky Proud Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky baseball game times have been announced for the Lexington Super Regional at Kentucky Proud Park.

UK is ranked No. 2 and will take on No. 15 Oregon State in a best-of-three series.

According to UK Athletics, the Cats are hosting their first Super Regional in school history.

Game one is set for Saturday, June 8, at 6:00 p.m., game two will be Sunday, June 9, at 9:00 p.m., and if necessary, game three will be on Monday, June 10.

UK Athletics says that games one and two will be aired on ESPNU.