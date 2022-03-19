George Rogers Clark takes the victory over Lincoln County in KHSAA Final Four

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first opening game of the KHSAA Final Four was a faceoff between the George Rogers Clark Cardinals and Lincoln County Patriots. A big deal for the Patriots as this was their final four appearance in the school's history.

The Cards took the early lead and doubled up on the Patriots 13 to 6 at the end of the first. The Patriots found themselves down 14 to 23 by halftime. Sam Parrish of the Cards had nine points, with three players from the Patriots having four apiece.

This is when Lincoln County came to life, however. By the start of the fourth quarter, they were down by two. As the fourth wrapped, the teams were tied and heading into overtime.

With 11.9 in OT and the Patriots down 44 to 46, Jaxson Smith hits the basket to tie and force double OT.

Unfortunately, this is where the run for Lincoln County Patriots would end as George Rogers Clark pulled away and took home the victory 54 to 51 in the final.

The Cardinals will face either Warren Central or Covington Catholic in the KSHAA Championship.