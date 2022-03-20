Watch
Sports

Actions

George Rogers Clark wins Boys' Sweet 16

State Championship.jpg
LEX 18
State Championship.jpg
Posted at 9:19 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 21:22:37-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The George Rogers Clark Cardinals defeated Warren Central to capture the 2022 KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen State Championship.

The game was a nailbiter coming down to the final seconds, but the Cardinals pulled out a one-point win, 43-42.

This is the first state title for GRC since 1951.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo