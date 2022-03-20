George Rogers Clark wins Boys' Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The George Rogers Clark Cardinals defeated Warren Central to capture the 2022 KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen State Championship.

The @WinCity_BBall are STATE CHAMPIONS! Highlights and postgame reaction at 11 on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/278SOGtFzm — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) March 20, 2022

The game was a nailbiter coming down to the final seconds, but the Cardinals pulled out a one-point win, 43-42.

This is the first state title for GRC since 1951.