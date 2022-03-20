George Rogers Clark wins Boys' Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The George Rogers Clark Cardinals defeated Warren Central to capture the 2022 KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen State Championship.
The @WinCity_BBall are STATE CHAMPIONS! Highlights and postgame reaction at 11 on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/278SOGtFzm— Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) March 20, 2022
The game was a nailbiter coming down to the final seconds, but the Cardinals pulled out a one-point win, 43-42.
This is the first state title for GRC since 1951.
STATE CHAMPS: George Rogers Clark High School, from Clark County, are your 2022 Kentucky High School State Boys Basketball Champions! #SweetSixteen— Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) March 20, 2022
Here's the reaction from the student section, including who we are told is the coach's wife standing up front. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/umEKTIbApa