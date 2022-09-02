How Kentucky got their colors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today is National College Colors Day. Where students, fans, and alumni can show off their school spirits.

We at LEX 18 are the Official UK Station, so we wanted to share how Kentucky got its signature blue and white colors.

According to UK, the university adopted blue and white as the official colors in 1892. This was a change from the original colors, blue and yellow.

When one student asked what color of blue they should use, Richard Stoll, a football player at the time, took off his necktie and held it up. That is where Kentucky Blue originated.

Fun fact: UK's first football field, Stoll Field, was named after Richard Stoll.