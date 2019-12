LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard earned her first SEC Player of the Week award.

The UK sophomore guard averaged 30 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals in games against Charlotte and Samford last week. Howard tied her career high against Charlotte by scoring 29 and beat it in the next win over Samford by pouring in 30 points.

Howard won eight SEC Freshman of the Week honors last season. She and the Wildcats will be back on the court Wednesday night at 7:00 when they host Winthrop.