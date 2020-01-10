Howard ties UK school record with 43 points

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rhyne Howard continued her torrid scoring pace by scoring a career-high 43 points to lead Kentucky to an 81-71 win at Alabama.

That broke her previous career-high of 37 which she set last Sunday in a win over Tennessee. It also tied the University of Kentucky school record set by Jennifer O'Neill back in 2013 against Baylor. It's the 5th straight game the sophomore from Cleveland, Tenn. has scored 25 or more points. Howard is also the first Wildcat since Makayla Epps back in 2017 to score 30 points or more in back-to-back games.

Howard hit 14-of-21 shots from the floor including 7-of-11 from behind the three point line. If she struggled anywhere it was at the free throw line where she was only 8-of-13. Howard also added six rebounds and five steals.

Sabrina Haines had 11 points in the game and Amanda Paschal added 10. UK improves to 13-2 overall, 2-1 in the SEC.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, visiting Gainesville to take on Florida. Tipoff is set for noon ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.