High School SportsZone Basketball Highlights 2-11-22

Posted at 12:27 AM, Feb 12, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Belfry 88, Magoffin County 79 Betsy Layne 85, Prestonsburg 52 Boyle Co. 68, East Jessamine 45 Corbin 71, Madison Central 60 Covington Catholic 58, North Laurel 50 Frankfort 51, Franklin Co. 53 Frederick Douglass 51, South Laurel 58 Harlan County 80, Middlesboro 49 Hazard 61, Estill County 59 Henry Clay 65, Sayre 53 Jackson County 74, Owsley County 24 Knox Central 74, Barbourville 53 Lexington Catholic 64, Lexington Christian 41 (Rivalry) Lincoln Co. 61, Danville 48 Martin County 57, Paintsville 55 Montgomery Co. 59, Bourbon Co. 48 Pikeville 71, Jenkins 44 Pulaski County 81, Southwestern 57 Richmond Model 46, Casey Co. 49 Rockcastle County 80, Mercer County 72 South Laurel 58, Frederick Douglass 51 Wayne Co. 73, West Jessamine 84 (Double OT) Western Hills 62, Madison Southern 69 Williamsburg 83, Pineville 67 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL Berea 45, Scott Co. 64 Campbell Co. 21, Clark Co. (GRC) 78 Cooper 50, Anderson Co. 45 Corbin 79, Harlan 58 Estill County 59, Lee County 40 Floyd Central 76, Perry Central 73 (OT) Frankfort 25, Franklin Co. 55 Frederick Douglass 45, Lafayette 57 Harlan County 53, Middlesboro 39 Lawrence County 73, Pike Central 58 Letcher Central 65, June Buchanan 18 Lexington Christian 46, Augusta 42 Lincoln Co. 42, Danville 55 Madison Southern 48, Bryan Station 41 Martin County 51, Magoffin County 22 Mercer County 68, Rockcastle County 38 Montgomery Co. 70, Bourbon Co. 28 Nicholas Co. 59; Mason Co. 49 Owsley County 84, Onedia Baptist Institute 30 Prestonsburg 59, Betsy Layne 48 Pulaski Co. 54, Southwestern 63 Rockcastle Co. 38, Mercer Co. 68 Sayre 42, Richmond Model 63 Southwestern 63, Pulaski County 54 Tates Creek 33, Lexington Catholic 41 Western Hills 48, Highlands Latin 22

