High School SportsZone Basketball Highlights 2-11-22

LEXINGTON, Ky. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belfry 88, Magoffin County 79
Betsy Layne 85, Prestonsburg 52
Boyle Co. 68, East Jessamine 45
Corbin 71, Madison Central 60
Covington Catholic 58, North Laurel 50
Frankfort 51, Franklin Co. 53
Frederick Douglass 51, South Laurel 58
Harlan County 80, Middlesboro 49
Hazard 61, Estill County 59
Henry Clay 65, Sayre 53
Jackson County 74, Owsley County 24
Knox Central 74, Barbourville 53
Lexington Catholic 64, Lexington Christian 41 (Rivalry)
Lincoln Co. 61, Danville 48
Martin County 57, Paintsville 55
Montgomery Co. 59, Bourbon Co. 48
Pikeville 71, Jenkins 44
Pulaski County 81, Southwestern 57
Richmond Model 46, Casey Co. 49
Rockcastle County 80, Mercer County 72
Wayne Co. 73, West Jessamine 84 (Double OT)
Western Hills 62, Madison Southern 69
Williamsburg 83, Pineville 67
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Berea 45, Scott Co. 64
Campbell Co. 21, Clark Co. (GRC) 78
Cooper 50, Anderson Co. 45
Corbin 79, Harlan 58
Estill County 59, Lee County 40
Floyd Central 76, Perry Central 73 (OT)
Frankfort 25, Franklin Co. 55
Frederick Douglass 45, Lafayette 57
Harlan County 53, Middlesboro 39
Lawrence County 73, Pike Central 58
Letcher Central 65, June Buchanan 18
Lexington Christian 46, Augusta 42
Lincoln Co. 42, Danville 55
Madison Southern 48, Bryan Station 41
Martin County 51, Magoffin County 22
Mercer County 68, Rockcastle County 38
Montgomery Co. 70, Bourbon Co. 28
Nicholas Co. 59; Mason Co. 49
Owsley County 84, Onedia Baptist Institute 30
Prestonsburg 59, Betsy Layne 48
Pulaski Co. 54, Southwestern 63
Rockcastle Co. 38, Mercer Co. 68
Sayre 42, Richmond Model 63
Southwestern 63, Pulaski County 54
Tates Creek 33, Lexington Catholic 41
Western Hills 48, Highlands Latin 22