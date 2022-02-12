Watch
SportsHS Sports Zone

Actions

High School SportsZone Basketball Highlights 2-11-22

items.[0].videoTitle
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 1-4-19
Posted at 12:27 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 00:27:43-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Belfry 88, Magoffin County 79

Betsy Layne 85, Prestonsburg 52

Boyle Co. 68, East Jessamine 45

Corbin 71, Madison Central 60

Covington Catholic 58, North Laurel 50

Frankfort 51, Franklin Co. 53

Frederick Douglass 51, South Laurel 58

Harlan County 80, Middlesboro 49

Hazard 61, Estill County 59

Henry Clay 65, Sayre 53

Jackson County 74, Owsley County 24

Knox Central 74, Barbourville 53

Lexington Catholic 64, Lexington Christian 41 (Rivalry)

Lincoln Co. 61, Danville 48

Martin County 57, Paintsville 55

Montgomery Co. 59, Bourbon Co. 48

Pikeville 71, Jenkins 44

Pulaski County 81, Southwestern 57

Richmond Model 46, Casey Co. 49

Rockcastle County 80, Mercer County 72

South Laurel 58, Frederick Douglass 51

Wayne Co. 73, West Jessamine 84 (Double OT)

Western Hills 62, Madison Southern 69

Williamsburg 83, Pineville 67

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Berea 45, Scott Co. 64

Campbell Co. 21, Clark Co. (GRC) 78

Cooper 50, Anderson Co. 45

Corbin 79, Harlan 58

Estill County 59, Lee County 40

Floyd Central 76, Perry Central 73 (OT)

Frankfort 25, Franklin Co. 55

Frederick Douglass 45, Lafayette 57

Harlan County 53, Middlesboro 39

Lawrence County 73, Pike Central 58

Letcher Central 65, June Buchanan 18

Lexington Christian 46, Augusta 42

Lincoln Co. 42, Danville 55

Madison Southern 48, Bryan Station 41

Martin County 51, Magoffin County 22

Mercer County 68, Rockcastle County 38

Montgomery Co. 70, Bourbon Co. 28

Nicholas Co. 59; Mason Co. 49

Owsley County 84, Onedia Baptist Institute 30

Prestonsburg 59, Betsy Layne 48

Pulaski Co. 54, Southwestern 63

Rockcastle Co. 38, Mercer Co. 68

Sayre 42, Richmond Model 63

Southwestern 63, Pulaski County 54

Tates Creek 33, Lexington Catholic 41

Western Hills 48, Highlands Latin 22

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo