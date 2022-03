Posted at 1:58 AM, Mar 12, 2022

FRIDAY SCORES IN KHSAA GIRLS SWEET 16 QUARTERFINAL ROUND: Southwestern 47, Franklin County 40 Bullitt East 62, Meade County 47 Cooper 55, Bowling Green 47 Sacred Heart 59, George Rogers Clark 40

