High School SportsZone Week 1 Highlights (8-19-22)

Teams from around the Commonwealth strapped on the pads to start the 2022 high school football season.
Posted at 12:49 AM, Aug 20, 2022
Anderson County 7, Spencer County 50

Belfry 21, Pulaski County 34

Bell County 43, North Laurel 35

Bourbon County 36, West Jessamine 43

Breathitt County 43, Magoffin County 0

Bryan Station 7, Frederick Douglass 52

Carroll County 7, North Oldham 21

Conner 14, Henry Clay 25

Corbin 24, Pikeville 19

Danville 26, Lincoln County 14

East Ridge 40, Waggener 34

Eminence 0, Sayre 38

Estill County 14, Powell County 6

Frankfort 30, Paris 56

George Rogers Clark 28, Cooper 0

Harlan 28, Berea 22

Harlan County 43, South Laurel 7

Hazard 42, Middlesboro 24

Johnson Central 37, Lafayette 8

Knox Central 34, Clay County 26

Letcher Central 52, Shelby Valley 48

Lewis County 40, Morgan County 14

Lexington Christian 34, Madison Central 38

Lynn Camp 20, Jellico (Tenn.) 14

Martin County 41, Leslie County 19

McCreary Central 47, Jackson County 0

Owensboro 14, St. Xavier 28

Paintsville 21, Floyd Central 14

Paul Laurence Dunbar 47, East Jessamine 20

Perry Central 21, Whitley County 8

Pineville 51, Phelps 0

Prestonsburg 28, Betsy Layne 25

Ryle 21, Lexington Catholic 27

Scott County 20, Franklin County 17

Somerset 28, Garrard County 14

Southwestern 27, Madison Southern 19

Western Hills 13, Great Crossing 60

Williamsburg 28, Oneida (TN) 27

Woodford County 43, Larue County 8

