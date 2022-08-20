High School SportsZone Week 1 Highlights (8-19-22)

Anderson County 7, Spencer County 50
Belfry 21, Pulaski County 34
Bell County 43, North Laurel 35
Bourbon County 36, West Jessamine 43
Breathitt County 43, Magoffin County 0
Bryan Station 7, Frederick Douglass 52
Carroll County 7, North Oldham 21
Conner 14, Henry Clay 25
Corbin 24, Pikeville 19
Danville 26, Lincoln County 14
East Ridge 40, Waggener 34
Eminence 0, Sayre 38
Estill County 14, Powell County 6
Frankfort 30, Paris 56
George Rogers Clark 28, Cooper 0
Harlan 28, Berea 22
Harlan County 43, South Laurel 7
Hazard 42, Middlesboro 24
Johnson Central 37, Lafayette 8
Knox Central 34, Clay County 26
Letcher Central 52, Shelby Valley 48
Lewis County 40, Morgan County 14
Lexington Christian 34, Madison Central 38
Lynn Camp 20, Jellico (Tenn.) 14
Martin County 41, Leslie County 19
McCreary Central 47, Jackson County 0
Owensboro 14, St. Xavier 28
Paintsville 21, Floyd Central 14
Paul Laurence Dunbar 47, East Jessamine 20
Perry Central 21, Whitley County 8
Pineville 51, Phelps 0
Prestonsburg 28, Betsy Layne 25
Ryle 21, Lexington Catholic 27
Scott County 20, Franklin County 17
Somerset 28, Garrard County 14
Southwestern 27, Madison Southern 19
Western Hills 13, Great Crossing 60
Williamsburg 28, Oneida (TN) 27
Woodford County 43, Larue County 8