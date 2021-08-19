HSSZ Football Preview: Great Crossing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Great Crossing is a program that is growing up before our very eyes.

Entering their third season in varsity football, the Warhawks have been through a lot of adversity. Starting a program from the ground up in 2019 to going through a pandemic season in 2020.

Heading into 2021, they hope their resiliency will pay off.

"I remember we were in a middle school gym starting as sophomores trying to do football drills. We didn't know what was going to come of it,"senior linebacker Will Frazier told LEX 18. "Now we are seniors with fancy facilities and we have a weight room now and we are grinding on the field every day, it's just awesome to be a part of."

"This year finally feels right. It finally feels normal," head coach Ricky Bowling said. "We have a good senior class that has stayed together this whole time and they have matured tremendously and now they actually have a normal offseason."

"We've had a lot of adversity these past few years," senior running back Peyton Harris told LEX 18.

"I think its really cool that we've grown up together and seeing how far this program has already come."

Great Crossing begin the 2021 season at home against Western Hills in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics 'Battle of Elkhorn Creek' Friday, August 20th at 8:30 p.m. eastern time.