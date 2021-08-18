HSSZ Football Preview: Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Briar Jumpers ended their 2020 season with a 6-3 record, falling to Lexington Christian in the second round of the state playoffs.

Just two years removed from being crowned Class 2A state champions, the team now have the daunting task of replacing veteran quarterback Kaiya Sheron, who now plays at Kentucky.

With junior Josh Gross filling in Sheron's big shoes and senior tight end Michael Hawkins coming over from Lexington Catholic, the Briar Jumpers believe they have what it takes to get back on top.

"Josh Gross has really stepped up. He's going to be a great quarterback. People don't really know him because he's been behind Kaiya (Sheron) which is a tough act to follow, obviously," senior running back Chase Doan told LEX 18. "But he's stepped up, he's going to be a lot better than people think. He's going to shock some people."

"A lot of grittiness. We graduated a lot of kids. We had some kids transfer, we had some that decided not to play. Whatever the reason is they're not here. They understand that we've got to get stronger because we're so young," head coach Robbie Lucas said. "We're lifting every single day. They're dedicated to being here and any kid that shows grit like this finds its way closer to my heart a lot quicker and this team has."

"The whole city is behind us. Being a city school, an independent school even though we're 2A, we got the whole city behind us it's nice," senior tight end and Lexington Catholic transfer Michael Hawkins told LEX 18.

"We just want to win a state championship and go beat LCA."

Somerset begin the 2021 season on the road against Lincoln County in the 'Death Valley Bowl' Friday, August 20th at 6 p.m. eastern time.