HSSZ Football Preview: West Jessamine

LEXINGTON, Ky. — West Jessamine had to cancel its first game of the season Friday, but when the Colts do take the field - hopefully in Week 2 at home against Southwestern - they will have about 15 starters back.

That's huge for second-year head coach Scott Marsh and one of them is his quarterback, Jacob Jones, who led the state in passing last season.

"We've got to be a more physical football team than what we were and that's the biggest thing we've been preaching all through the offseason and the weight room. I don't want to play a finesse type of game, you know and trying to get the kids to buy into that physicality and that mentality," head coach Scott Marsh told LEX 18.

"That's going to be the biggest thing between whatever success we have and don't have this year."

"We lost in the first round of the playoffs last year, but our second half performance was probably the best that we played all year. Just too little too late you know," senior defensive lineman Luke Marsh said. "After that, I think kids saw that we really can do this. We have tons of starters coming back, everyone's a year older and I feel like all those combined it's going to be a good season for us all together."

West Jessamine begin the 2021 season at home against Southwestern Friday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m. eastern time.