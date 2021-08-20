HSSZ Football Preview: Western Hills

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Things were going well for Western Hills two games into last season before losing their remaining five games.

Heading into 2021, the Wolverines will rely heavily on their 12 seniors to lead the charge - with their offensive and defensive line being their biggest asset - against a tough schedule with games against Desales, Mercer County and Christian Academy - Louisville.

"It helps us with the challenge, kind of pushes us a bit more especially to get into that playoff game," junior linebacker and fullback Jacob Fields told LEX 18. "So we push ourselves here in practice and the games so we can get in that playoff."

"I feel very comfortable with our playbook, especially in our team," junior quarterback Dylan Engler said. "We have a lot of chemistry this year, a lot of seniors. So I think we'll be ready."

"You know a lot of protocols are in place and I think the KHSAA has done a great job with cleaning stuff," head coach Don Miller told LEX 18.

"Having all that in April and May and going through this and finally getting into July. Getting in some seven on seven has helped us out tremendously."

Western Hills begin the 2021 season on the road against Great Crossing in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics 'Battle of Elkhorn Creek' Friday, August 20th at 8:30 p.m. eastern time.