Moeller senior Matt Ponatoski ranked No. 32 on Prep Baseball's 2026 MLB Draft prospects

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCPO) — The Ohio high school football season is only in its second week, but Moeller senior Matt Ponatoski is garnering significant attention for his ability on the diamond, too.

Prep Baseball has Ponatoski, a pitcher and shortstop, ranked No. 32 on its first 2026 Major League Baseball Draft Board. The website ranked the top 100 prospects between college and high school baseball overall. The Major League Baseball Draft will likely be held July 12-13, 2026.

Ponatoski, who is verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for football and baseball, is ranked No. 1 in Prep Baseball Ohio’s 2026 rankings among high school baseball players.

In football, Ponatoski is the reigning Ohio Mr. Football recipient for Moeller, ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps. He was named a top 10 quarterback nationally this preseason by MaxPreps.

Last week, Ponatoski scored on a 10-yard touchdown Aug. 23 to help lead the host Crusaders past Princeton 41-20 in the season opener at West Clermont.

Moeller (1-0) plays Mount Carmel (Ill.) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ironton. This weekend is Mount Carmel's first game of the season.

In baseball, Ponatoski hit .440 with four home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 38 runs batted in this past season, according to the Greater Catholic League website. Ponatoski had 12 stolen bases, too. He had a .538 on-base percentage.

Ponatoski was named to the 2025 MaxPreps All-America Second Team. He earned the Gatorade Ohio baseball and football player of the year awards during the 2024-25 school year.

