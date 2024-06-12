Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jerry West, a 3-time Hall of Fame selection and the NBA logo, dies at 86

Obit Jerry West
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - Jerry West smiles after being introduced as a new member of the Golden State Warriors basketball club's Executive Board, during a news conference in San Francisco, May 24, 2011. Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a legendary career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers announced. He was 86. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Obit Jerry West
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jun 12, 2024

(AP) — Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.

He was 86.

West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

He was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18