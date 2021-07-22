Jets assistant Knapp dies of injuries from bicycle accident

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died on Thursday afternoon.

The family said in the statement that Knapp was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the city of San Ramon in the San Francisco Bay Area and never regained consciousness.

RIP, Knapper. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2021

Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the passing game specialist.

Among Knapp’s primary roles was to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.