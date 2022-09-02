Jodie Meeks, NBA veteran and former UK player, part of 2022 USA Men's AmeriCup Team

Jodie Meeks is set to take his basketball talents to the international stage.

The University of Kentucky alum was named to the USA Basketball Men's AmeriCup Team over the weekend following a training camp in Las Vegas.

"You always want to have a chance to compete in the Olympics, but obviously it’s so hard to make it in America because the talent level is so high," Meeks said. "So this would be special for me to compete and win a gold medal."

As a junior at UK, he set the single-game scoring record (54 points) and made the most 3-pointers in a season (117) at UK. He was a second-round draft pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2009 and played in the NBA for a decade before taking a break from professional basketball. Meeks played 18 games for Raptors 905 in the NBA G League this past season.