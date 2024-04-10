John Calipari officially named head coach for Arkansas Razorbacks

(LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky men's head basketball coach John Calipari is now officially the next head coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The team made the announcement on X Tuesday morning.

Hall of Famer John Calipari is officially the head of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Calipari has signed a five-year contract to lead the Razorbacks with a salary beginning at $7 million per season. The contract runs through April 30, 2029, with a maximum of two automatic rollover years for NCAA Tournament appearances that would extend the contract to 2031.

According to the University of Arkansas, the deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and features retention bonuses of $500,000 each year of the contract, along with one-time bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round, Sweet 16, Final Four, and winning a national championship.

Match made in Hog Heaven.

Calipari will be formally introduced on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.

Cal's overall record at UK was 410-122, which includes the 2012 national championship and three other appearances in the Final Four.