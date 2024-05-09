Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Social Justice Champion

Karl-Anthony Towns
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus. Towns talked about his mother's condition Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on his Instagram page and urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Karl-Anthony Towns
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 12:34:23-04

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion and will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophy, which the NBA League Office announced.

According to a press release, the trophy will be presented to him before the third game of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

On behalf of winning the award, Towns chose the $100,000 to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities to help advance health equity.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18