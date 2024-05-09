Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Social Justice Champion

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion and will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophy, which the NBA League Office announced.

According to a press release, the trophy will be presented to him before the third game of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

On behalf of winning the award, Towns chose the $100,000 to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities to help advance health equity.