Keeneland to be back open at full capacity for 2021 Fall Meet

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 11:28:10-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland has announced they planned to be back open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet on Oct. 8-30.

Tickets for the Fall Meet will go on sale to the public beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET Monday, Aug. 16. Tickets are available at tickets.keeneland.com.

The 17-day Fall Meet will have an expanded stakes schedule of 22 races. The season kicks off Oct. 8-10 with Keeneland’s signature Fall Stars Weekend, and the meet features 10 Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” races. Two new 6-furlong stakes for 2-year-olds, the Bowman Mill and the Myrtlewood for fillies, and six multiple stakes race days, highlight the Fall Meet.

Pricing information for the 2021 Fall Meet is as follows:

  • Advance-purchase General Admission tickets are $7;
  • Day-of General Admission tickets still will be sold online and through walk-up purchase at the gate on race days for $10;
  • Free General Admission is available for members of Keeneland Select, Keeneland’s free online wagering platform;
  • Grandstand Reserved Seats and dining tickets will be sold online in advance; and
  • Keeneland will pre-sell Fall Meet General Admission Season Passes for $40.

All public race-day parking is free.

