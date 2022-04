(LEX 18) — Keion Brooks Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to Bleacher Report and other sources.

Jeff Goodman, a Basketball Analyst at Stadium shared the Tweet Friday night.

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks has gone portaling, the portal told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 30, 2022

For the 2021-22 season, Brooks averaged 10.8 points per game for the Cats while shooting 49% from the field.