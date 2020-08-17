Kentucky 2020 Football Schedule Released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has officially released its 2020 conference only SEC schedule.

The Wildcats will open their season against three SEC West opponents: Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The Wildcats' matchup against Ole Miss on October 3 will be the home opener at Kroger Field.

UK plays its first SEC East opponent on October 17 on the road against rival Tennessee. That game is followed by a home game against defending SEC East champion Georgia and a road game against Missouri. The Wildcats' bye week follows the Missouri game, and UK will round out the season against Vanderbilt, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina.

The three SEC opponents that didn't make UK's 10-game schedule are LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

In an email sent to season ticket holders, UK Athletics noted that stadium capacity "will be greatly reduced due to local and state restrictions related to public health."

More information about stadium capacity, ticketing, parking, tailgating and safety protocols will be released when it becomes available.

The email also stated:

Our expectations at this point include, but are not limited to:



Physical distancing will require Kroger Field to have a greatly reduced capacity

Parking lots are anticipated to open three hours prior to kickoff

Guidelines for tailgating, to the extent it is possible under public health regulations, are being established

Gates are anticipated to open two hours prior to kickoff

The full schedule is listed below (home games in bold).

@ Auburn- September 26

Ole Miss- October 3

Mississippi State- October 10

@ Tennessee- October 17

Georgia- October 24

@ Missouri- October 31

Bye

Vanderbilt- November 14

@ Alabama- November 21

@ Florida- November 28

South Carolina- December 5