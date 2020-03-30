Menu

Kentucky adds walk-on guard DeGregorio

Posted: 9:52 PM, Mar 29, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-29 21:53:00-04
Kentucky head coach John Calipari directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Kentucky won 96-58. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
(LEX 18) — The Kentucky men's basketball team added walk-on point guard Isaac DeGregorio for the 2020-2021 class.

Degregorio is a 5'11" point guard from North Catholic High School in Pennsylvania. He led North Catholic to a 26-2 record and the Class 3A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League championship this past season.

He also has family ties to the Kentucky program. His grandfather, Joe DeGregorio, served as the head coach at Clarion in Pennsylvania for eight seasons from 1975-83. He presided over a young Calipari, who played point guard for the Golden Eagles during the 1981 and 1982 seasons after transferring from UNC-Wilmington, helping lead Clarion to a 23-6 record as a junior.

