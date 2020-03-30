Kentucky adds walk-on guard DeGregorio

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky men's basketball team added walk-on point guard Isaac DeGregorio for the 2020-2021 class.

Very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career as a PWO at the University of Kentucky! 🔵⚪️ #BBN @UKCoachCalipari pic.twitter.com/9rQHktA3VW — Isaac DeGregorio (@isaacdegr55) March 28, 2020

Degregorio is a 5'11" point guard from North Catholic High School in Pennsylvania. He led North Catholic to a 26-2 record and the Class 3A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League championship this past season.

He also has family ties to the Kentucky program. His grandfather, Joe DeGregorio, served as the head coach at Clarion in Pennsylvania for eight seasons from 1975-83. He presided over a young Calipari, who played point guard for the Golden Eagles during the 1981 and 1982 seasons after transferring from UNC-Wilmington, helping lead Clarion to a 23-6 record as a junior.