Kentucky adds Williams to the Class of 2020

Future Cat flipped from Florida
Posted: 3:33 PM, Dec 19, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-19 15:33:09-05
Rivals.com
JOEL WILLIAMS RIVALS.jpg

BATON ROUGE, La. — Kentucky has added another player to the 2020 Class with Joel Wiliams making his announcement Thursday that he'll be a Wildcat. He had previously been a commit to Florida.

Williams is a 6'1", 190 pound safety out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was ranked as the 14th best player in the state according to Rivals and 26th at his position across the country.

Williams picked Kentucky over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, and his hometown school, LSU.

