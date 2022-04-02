Watch
Kentucky appeals court denies Baffert's motion for a stay

Charlie Riedel/AP
Trainer Bob Baffert watches his Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner during a workout at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Baffert has three horses competing in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby which is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 8:39 PM, Apr 01, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Court of Appeals has rejected trainer Bob Baffert’s motion for emergency relief from a 90-day suspension. The Hall of Fame trainer’s suspension is scheduled to begin on Monday as a result of the order signed by Acting Chief Judge Allison Jones.

Signage outside Baffert's barn at Santa Anita was removed as part of a California Horse Racing Board rule that says any trainer suspended for 60 days or more be banned from all CHRB facilities.

Baffert had already transferred four promising 3-year-old colts to other trainers so they can potentially qualify for the Kentucky Derby on May 7.

