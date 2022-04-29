Kentucky assistant coach Jai Lucas leaves for Duke University

LUCAS JOINED THE KENTUCKY COACHING STAFF IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020. — It was announced Friday that Jai Lucas would be leaving Kentucky basketball and heading to Duke University's coaching staff.

Lucas was a lead recruiter at Kentucky, getting guys like Daimion Collins, Cason Wallace, and Shaedon Sharpe to commit to the program. Lucas is also a former McDonald's All-American player himself.

Coach Calipari released a statement on Twitter saying, "Yesterday, Jai informed me he was taking a promotion at another school. I asked where and he told me Duke, he expected me to be mad. I support what he thinks is best for his family."

I fully support @CoachJLuc doing what he thinks is best for his family. pic.twitter.com/KHzALZ4aDo — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 29, 2022

Lucas is a former NBA D-League player and an overseas player for BK Valmiera before starting his coaching career. He joined the Kentucky coaching staff in September of 2020.