LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Men's Basketball team will have some new threads for the fall.

In a video on Twitter Friday morning, Kentucky Men's Basketball shared that coming this fall, the team would be sporting new designs on their jerseys.

Coming This Fall 🔵⚪️👀 pic.twitter.com/qouWfZWYGY — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 3, 2022

Rumors had been swirling about a possible redesign of the team's jersey.