Kentucky Beats Florida 20 - 13. Wildcats are 5-0.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's defense steps up on both sides of the ball to boost the Cats to their first win over Florida at Kroger Field in 32 years.

The defense delivered on nearly every drive, holding the Gators to just one touchdown and 2 field goals.

Kentucky struggled offensively, converting just 1 of 8 3rd downs. After a 1st quarter 41 yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky didn't find the endzone again until the 4th quarter on a 9 yard Chris Rodriguez run.

The play of the game -- maybe the play of the entire season -- was a blocked kick by Josh Paschal and subsequent 76-yard touchdown run by Trevin Wallace to put Kentucky up 13-10 midway through the 3rd quarter.

J.J. Weaver added an early 4th quarter interception to set the Wildcats up for the Chris Rodriguez touchdown that put Kentucky up 20-10.

Kentucky holds off Florida at the goal line to take the game 20-13

This is the first time Kentucky has beat Florida at Kroger Field since 1986.

The Cats are now 5-0, 3-0 in the SEC.

