LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After their 31-0 shutout over Youngstown State on Saturday, the Wildcats have climbed to 8th in the AP Top 25 poll.

Kentucky swaps places with Oklahoma State, the only move in the top 10.

Georgia continues to hold the top spot after a 48-7 victory over South Carolina.

Kentucky is now 3-0 and will look to continue the winning streak again Northern Illinois. The game is set for Saturday, September 24th. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.