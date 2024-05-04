Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs offers helping hand for families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — So many people are involved in making the excitement of horse racing what it is, which goes beyond the horses and jockeys.

Hundreds of workers are on the grounds here around the clock all year long, keeping everything running smoothly. It's truly 24/7 for workers at Churchill Downs.

Beyond the average maintenance on the backside, it's understanding the backgrounds of many of these people.

Many of these workers have left their home countries in search of better opportunities, a journey that often comes with numerous challenges. Yet, they persevere, and their needs are being met with the necessary support.

A classroom filled with young kids is never quiet, and keeping them focused is challenging. That's where Merlin Cano comes into play.

"Right now, my general responsibilities are just helping Alma, our early childhood manager, set up and organize programming for young kids, ages 0-5," Cano says. "It's a hard age but also a really fun age. You're never bored with that age group. They are always doing something to entertain you or themselves."

It is a lot of fun but has a more important purpose than you may think.

Early childcare is one of the many services offered by the Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs.

"We were established in 2004. We serve really as a community center here on site," said Sherry Stanley, Executive Director of Backside Learning Center. "There are about 1,000 workers back here, 600 of those live on site, so it's really important for us to be accessible."

The center was born out of a need to break the language barrier, as more workers coming in primarily spoke Spanish.

Over the past two decades, the Backside Learning Center has evolved from a provider of English language classes to a comprehensive community center. Today, it offers a wide range of services, including social services, youth programming, and early childhood development, all aimed at supporting workers and their families.

"We've recognized that we really need to start supporting families and getting involved in early childhood development so our kids really have that advantage once they enter kindergarten," said Stanley. "Just providing a lot of support to parents."

Merlin first found out about the Backside Learning Center because of her parents. They needed help learning English, so their daughter helped them find it.

"At that time I was 15," said Cano. "My parents were a little afraid to go by themselves so I went with them, I was in class with them. Then I found out they had the youth after school program and that they needed volunteers."

Merlin came to the U.S. in 2012 from Guatemala, starting a new life at 11.

"It was hard," she says. "I started middle school here and didn't speak English good at all. It was very hard just making new friends and learning a new language, just learn how things work here. It's just very fulfilling for me to be able to help other families the same way the Backside Learning Center helped me."

"We have so many individuals back here that have incredible potential, and I think if they're just given the opportunity to be able to grow and develop, they can do incredible things," said Stanley. "Our parents have big dreams for their kids, so we're happy to welcome those individuals and give them opportunities."

It's a warm welcome for everyone hard at work, so the non-stop effort is noticed and appreciated.

The Backside Learning Center is finding an off-site building to continue expanding its services.

The proceeds of Woodford Reserve's Mint Julep Charity Program will go directly to the Backside Learning Center to continue its mission.