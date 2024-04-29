Watch Now
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announces 2024 celebrity lineup

65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Smokey Robinson performs a medley at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 7:12 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 07:17:20-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 35th annual gala, which will be held on Friday, May 3.

The celebrity guests include:

  • Cole Hauser
  • Kid Rock
  • Tracy Morgan
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Josh Groban
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph
  • Smokey Robinson
  • Jack Harlow
  • Wynonna Judd
  • Tina Knowles
  • Daryl "DMC" McDaniels
  • Clay Walker
  • Boyz II Men
  • Joey Fatone
  • Bobby Brown
  • Lee Brice
  • Pepa of Salt N' Pepa
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Travis Tritt
  • Eddie Montgomery
  • Doug E. Fresh
  • Billy Gilman
  • Stephen Amell
  • Devante Adams
  • Randall Cobb
  • Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Holly Robinson Peete
  • Jordan Smith
  • Nappy Roots
  • Martha MacCullun
  • Natalie McQueen
  • A.J. Hawk

The event will start at 8:00 p.m. and be held at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in Louisville.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

