Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announces 2024 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 35th annual gala, which will be held on Friday, May 3.
The celebrity guests include:
- Cole Hauser
- Kid Rock
- Tracy Morgan
- Aaron Rodgers
- Josh Groban
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Smokey Robinson
- Jack Harlow
- Wynonna Judd
- Tina Knowles
- Daryl "DMC" McDaniels
- Clay Walker
- Boyz II Men
- Joey Fatone
- Bobby Brown
- Lee Brice
- Pepa of Salt N' Pepa
- Mickey Guyton
- Travis Tritt
- Eddie Montgomery
- Doug E. Fresh
- Billy Gilman
- Stephen Amell
- Devante Adams
- Randall Cobb
- Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead
- Holly Robinson Peete
- Jordan Smith
- Nappy Roots
- Martha MacCullun
- Natalie McQueen
- A.J. Hawk
The event will start at 8:00 p.m. and be held at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in Louisville.