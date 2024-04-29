Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announces 2024 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 35th annual gala, which will be held on Friday, May 3.

The celebrity guests include:



Cole Hauser

Kid Rock

Tracy Morgan

Aaron Rodgers

Josh Groban

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Smokey Robinson

Jack Harlow

Wynonna Judd

Tina Knowles

Daryl "DMC" McDaniels

Clay Walker

Boyz II Men

Joey Fatone

Bobby Brown

Lee Brice

Pepa of Salt N' Pepa

Mickey Guyton

Travis Tritt

Eddie Montgomery

Doug E. Fresh

Billy Gilman

Stephen Amell

Devante Adams

Randall Cobb

Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead

Holly Robinson Peete

Jordan Smith

Nappy Roots

Martha MacCullun

Natalie McQueen

A.J. Hawk

The event will start at 8:00 p.m. and be held at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in Louisville.