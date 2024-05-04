Blending bourbon and racing history at Churchill Downs with Woodford Reserve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby is the ultimate example of how vital horse racing is to the Bluegrass, but we must remember the other big industry around here.

Bourbon and whiskey aren't fully taking the backseat as the winner of the 150th Kentucky Derby, a milestone event in the history of horse racing, gets a strong prize to sip on.

This specialty whiskey, crafted by Woodford Reserve, is a tribute to the rich history and cultural significance of the Kentucky Derby and bourbon.

Woodford Reserve has played a huge role in trying to honor its history and the significance of this event, and what better way to do that than with a specialty bottle of whiskey carefully nurtured by Woodford Reserve Master Distillers Chris Morris and Elizabeth McCall?

"This has been a two-year process just because of all the moving parts with it," said McCall. "We had to really think about concepts when it came to the barrel and what we were going to do to connect this liquid to Churchill Downs and Woodford Reserve."

"Let's make a barrel out of wood that is seasoned at Churchill Downs," said Morris. "Seasoning is a part of softening and preparing for wood to be made into a barrel."

"This leather package was made in Scotland," said McCall. "This bottle inside is absolutely stunning. This stopper is absolutely stunning. This ruby red color you get by mixing the crystals with 24 carat gold ... the liquid itself started off as our Woodford Reserve luxury baccarat liquid, and then we took that liquid and put it in these couture barrels where they were aged here, seasoned here at Churchill Downs, built heavily toasted, lightly charred barrels and then put that beautiful liquid into that third barreling."

It was a barrel balancing act, soaking in the significance of Churchill Downs and the rich history of Woodford Reserve.

"We are a national historic landmark, one of only three distilleries here in the state of Kentucky that can talk to that," said Megan Breier, Homeplace Manager for Woodford Reserve. "It's really the birthplace of bourbon of what Oscar Pepper and Dr. Crow did many, many years ago."

They have deep distilling roots dating back to the early 1800s. Centuries of dedication have opened doors in the present day for distillers like McCall, who hopped on with Woodford in 2016.

"I started in 2009, so that's when I got into this industry, and I didn't know much about the industry at all, but I fell in love with it working in the lab and learning about how we make bourbon, what makes whiskey unique, and what makes all the different spirits unique and discovered my passion there in the lab," she said.

McCall says being part of Kentucky's bourbon and Derby history has been magical.

"I don't know how else to describe it because it came together so naturally," said McCall. "To bring it to life in liquid is just a fun, cool, exciting concept and I'm so excited to share it with the world and to see what the world says about it."

A taste of history to share with the world that begins and ends at Churchill Downs.

Appropriately, distillers only made 150 bottles of this specialty whiskey. If you want one, it'll cost you $15,000.

Out of the 150 bottles, 148 were made available to the public, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of history. One bottle was reserved for the triumphant winner of the Kentucky Derby, and another was set aside for a noble cause, Backside Learning Center, a testament to Woodford Reserve's commitment to giving back.