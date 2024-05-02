Echoes of Our Ancestors hosts 'Soul of Thoroughbred Racing' ahead of Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As people across the Bluegrass get ready for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, organizations across the state are also getting ready to celebrate. Echoes of Our Ancestors is one of those organizations. Its mission works to educate and promote Black heritage and culture across Kentucky.

The organization’s media and marketing director, Desiree Cross, explains, "Echoes of our ancestors really strives to not only put their foot, their footprint in Lexington, but in the Kentucky area."

As the countdown to the Kentucky Derby winds down, Echoes of Our Ancestors is hosting its second "Soul of Thoroughbred Racing" event at the Kentucky Horse Park. The event will celebrate 150 years of African American influence in the industry.

Reverend Leslie Whitlock, who also works with the organization, says, "We want to go back to 1875 through 1900 when the first jockeys were African American jockeys — 13 of the 15.”

Big names like Oliver Lewis, Isaac Murphy, and James Perkins are well-known around the Bluegrass and are highlighted at the Kentucky Horse Park. This event will feature more who still make contributions. Three men will get excellence awards, including trainer Oscar Dishman.

Whitlock says, "I know that he's a very good person, he had a lot of good winners, and a lot of horses enter into the derby."

Agribusiness specialist and conservationist John Jones will also get an award. Whitlock says, "The foundation for African Americans in agriculture is A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal) schools. It was agriculture and mechanics."

Farrier Johnny Collins will also be recognized. Whitlock says, "Johnny Collins I know he was a farrier and a very good person."

Wallace Howard will be getting a lifetime achievement award. He's one of the country's first bloodstock agents and is known for promoting other African Americans in the industry.

Cross says, "There are pioneers that are still here, that are pushing through, and people who have amazing stories."

They hope younger generations continue to pass this history and culture along and want to get involved in these industries.

"People should just bring, you know, their spirit, you know ready to learn. Like I said echoes of our ancestors is really about education, restoration, and all of the things, empowerment. So, you know, ready to learn. There's always things that you don’t know, and I think knowledge is power,” says Cross.

