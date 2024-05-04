Experience Kentucky Derby history through the eyes of a legend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're celebrating 150 years of horse racing history at this track, and it's impossible to list everything.

No single person can know everything about the Kentucky Derby, but we've found someone who's pretty close.

We know Churchill Downs is rich in history, but you'd need help finding someone who knows more about the grounds than Barry Northern. From the iconic Twin Spires, which have stood since 1895, to the evolving grandstands and the lush infield, every corner of this track tells a story of its own.

"First Derby was held in 1875 and it's been run every year since," said Northern. "It is the longest continuous sporting event in the United States. Even during world wars, floods, depressions, pandemics. We've always run the Derby."

For the past 13 years, Barry has been a beacon of knowledge, sharing everything from the legends of Oliver Lewis to the modern marvels of Mage. His first Derby experience was in 1973, the year of Secretariat, a moment that ignited his lifelong passion for this historic event.

"I've been coming here since I was about four, but I was 16 then for my first Derby. Back then, I snuck into a hole in the fence way off in the distance, and I made around to this tunnel that takes you out into the infield."

A quick conversation with Barry is like taking a trip through time.

"I remember when I first started this job and I had credentials where I could get back there, going back there when it's still dark," he says. "I remember getting goosebumps back there that first morning thinking wow, that was pretty cool."

As great as it is hearing about the backside, Barry wanted to show us himself.

"We're coming up on two starting gates. Now, neither one of these will be used for the Derby because the Derby is the only race in America where we allow more than 14 horses."

A little sightseeing and a couple of bumps in the road land us at Barry's favorite spot.

"Looking across at the Twin Spires, they been here since 1895. You'll stand here and those riders, they'll make it look easy but there's nothing easy on the back of a 1,200 pound animal moving about 40 miles an hour with a mind of it's own. This is my favorite place to hang out during the day."

As Barry soaks everything in, he reflects on how important this place is as the 150th Run for the Roses approaches.

"For me, I was here on the 100th and I knew it was a big deal at that time, but I was more concerned about having fun that day. As old as I am now, I just start realizing the history and everything else that goes along with it. As a Louisvillian who grew up in the south end here near the racetrack, I always tell people I hate to think where my state would be, my city would be, especially my neighborhood, without Churchill Downs or the Kentucky Derby."

Coming from the man who knows as much as anyone about the Derby, even for him, describing the value of this day is beyond words.

Barry's father attended more than 70 straight Derby races in his day, which clearly impacted Barry.