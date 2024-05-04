Experience Kentucky's rich history at Hermitage Farm

GOSHEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby brings thousands of tourists to the area each year, and while Derby Week is centered on the races at the track, many people also explore other attractions the state has to offer.

Located in Oldham County, Hermitage Farm is a picturesque farm that encapsulates the essence of Kentucky. It is just 25 miles from Churchill Downs, making it an ideal stop for visitors looking to explore the area's attractions beyond the racetrack.

The farm offers horse tours, bourbon tastings, and events year-round, but it is busier than ever in the days and weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Step into the rich history of Kentucky's Bluegrass, where Hermitage Farm stands as a living testament to the past.

"The land grant was a gift to the Mercer family after the Revolutionary War for General Mercer's service," said Hannah Curtis, Director of Tours and Tastings at Hermitage Farm.

Ownership has changed hands several times, as have the farm's operations, from livestock and dairy production to thoroughbred horses in 1935 to today.

"The majority of our property is dedicated to horses," said Curtis. "So, we do have our thoroughbred operation that does breeding and nursery care. We go all the way from conception to when that horse is foaled, and then whether they go to the yearling sales as a year old."

Horses are the stars of the show here. Roughly 100 are on the farm this spring and have a rich history here.

Dark Star, the 1953 Kentucky Derby winner, came from this farm. And later, in 2021, their horse, Hot Rod Charlie, placed second in the Derby.

"It's a great history and heritage of Kentucky from bourbon to horses," said Curtis.

And that brings people by the bus loads to Hermitage Farm, especially leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

"My Derby week has actually been booked out for about 4 months," Curtis says.

According to Curtis, Hermitage Farm sets itself apart from other Kentucky farms by its passion for its work.

It's that passion, a love of working with horses and people, that landed Curtis in her role, and it keeps people coming back to enjoy all Hermitage Farm has to offer.

The farm offered something new this year: Derby brunch. This unique experience allowed guests to savor a special meal in a setting steeped in Kentucky's heritage before embarking on their Derby Day festivities.