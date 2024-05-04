'I love these horses': Lexington tour guide puts special touch on 'Unique Horse Farm Tours'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The heart of the thoroughbred industry is in central Kentucky, with many prestigious horse farms sprawling among the Bluegrass. Lucky for us, many of the farms open their gates to the public for tours.

One popular tour company, "Unique Horse Farm Tours," has been offering people a look behind the scenes for years.

Shaun Washington, with his wealth of knowledge and personal anecdotes, has truly found his calling in running a horse farm tour business. He makes "Unique Horse Farm Tours" just that... unique!

We met him at Katie Rich Farm in Midway. He seemed at home here, and he made us feel the same way.

"We probably got 30 yearlings here," said Washington. "As you can well see, this is my favorite, probably."

His love of horses started longer ago than he can remember.

"My grandfather trained thoroughbreds 55 years, so I've been around thoroughbreds my entire life," he says.

Shaun followed his grandfather to Keeneland and other tracks and training centers. As much of a horse person as he is, he's also a people person, having worked for some big farm owners around Lexington over the years.

Put those two together, and he's hit the jackpot.

"I'm excited about going to work every day," said Washington. "My wife is a little hard on me because I work seven days, but I love these tours, and I love these horses. And the horses are waiting on me every day! They can't wait til I show up!"

Washington's "Unique Horse Farm Tours" start at 8:30 in the morning. He does a second tour around noon and sometimes even a third during the busiest months.

They visit a few horse farms, and sometimes, they'll see an equine hospital or make a stop at Keeneland in the morning.

In a way, Katie Rich Farm is home base.

"If I know there was a foal born last night over here, this is the first place we're coming, but we really don't have a set route. We got a lot of options."

"You can see when everyone gets off the bus how much they really enjoy it," said Larry Doyle, owner of Katie Rich Farm. "Shaun's the best. He's just so funny and colorful, and we have a great time every time he comes on the farm."

Doyle named the farm after his two children. It's a nursery farm.

"It's been a lot of fun. I meet a lot of great people," he says. "This industry is really fun."

About 30 foals are born here each year. Doyle enjoys opening the doors to the public to see these amazing animals and all the care that goes into them daily.

And it's people like Washington who help make the connection.

"I'm right where I want to be in my life," he says. "I want to be around these horses and these farms, and I love Lexington, Kentucky."

If you're interested in a tour, visit uniquehorsefarmtourslexington.com for more information.