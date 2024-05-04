Kentucky Derby Museum honors horse trainer with inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It takes so much to win any horse race, let alone the Kentucky Derby. It takes complete dedication from the jockey, trainers, owners, and everyone tied to the steed sprinting around the track.

Few people understand that commitment better than D. Wayne Lukas. The legendary trainer has helped more horses to the starting gate than almost anyone.

He's been in this industry for more than half a century, and Kentucky Derby 150 is an incredible milestone. Part of the celebration is recognizing the lifetime he dedicated to this beautiful industry.

Wayne might understand horses better than anybody. After 4,900 race wins and dozens of world championships, you better pick up a few things.

"The Triple Crown has been good to us," he says. "We had a lot more luck in the Preakness before we did the Derby. The big thing is you have to be absolutely perfectly right at 6:00 on that day."

Wayne has won multiple races, including four Kentucky Derbys: Charismatic (1999), Grindstone (1996), Thunder Gulch (1995), and Winning Colors (1998).

All of them are sitting toward the top of a trophy case larger than anybody can imagine, but the overwhelming amount of victories doesn't overshadow Wayne's value in the failures.

"A lot of times, when you win, you're all puffed up and you say, 'Wow, we won it,'" he says. "Maybe you don't look at it as analytically as you should. When you lose, you go back and think about what you could've done differently. You learn from both sides."

That is a fair point, but Wayne has won a lot since 1974. That kind of career needs to be celebrated, and plenty of people agree.

"Besides being a legendary horseman, Wayne is the epitome of kindness, dedication and humility on the racetrack," said WAVE 3 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned. "He was chosen by the Derby Museum for the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award because he has dedicated his life to the thoroughbred industry. He's impacted, inspired and trained countless people."

That impact on Wayne's career is undeniable. There was no empty seat in sight as Wayne was paid the ultimate respect by colleagues, friends, and family.

"Making a difference is growing the game to the new generation of fans," said Maj. Brady Lukas, Wayne's grandson. "Wayne has 4,900 wins in his career. Each time he wins a race he invites an unsuspecting child to the winner's circle and pays for their photo. We can all pin point that one moment we became racing fans, everybody in this room. Wayne has provided that opportunity to 4,900 strong."

"The evening really was special for me because my grandson was able to introduce me," Wayne said. "Any time that your peer group or anybody that your associated with in any given industry reaches out to honor you. It's very special."

Wayne talked about how reflective he is on everything he's gone through in life. He said the true beauty of life is not how happy you are now but how happy you make the people around you.

Those are wise words from a man who has given everything to the industry he loves.