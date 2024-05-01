Lexington brass company provides bugle for 150th Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From Lexington to Louisville, there's a special connection between a small instrument maker and Churchill Downs.

Pickett Brass brought Blackburn Trumpets to Lexington in 2016, and they supplied the bugle for the call to the post in this year's 150th Kentucky Derby.

The man responsible for the iconic call to the post for the Kentucky Derby is Steve Buttleman.

"We reached out to him last year when we learned about the Kentucky Derby 150th anniversary and thought it would be a great opportunity to try to create a new instrument for him," said Peter Pickett.

Buttleman is a longtime friend of Pickett Brass and Blackburn Trumpets, and as owner Peter Pickett says, this was a perfect opportunity to bring the Blackburn name back to Churchill Downs.

"Not only does it look good, it sounds amazing, it's got great projection, Steve really loves it, and people comment even not knowing that it's a new horn, that it sounds different, it sounds great," said Pickett.

A bugle like this costs $5,500. It is a gift from Peter and his team to Mr. Buttleman, so Buttleman will keep it after he plays it at the Derby.

"Even that has a huge emotional effect on us, just seeing someone who's comfortable and really in love with the product and the instruments that you make," said Pickett.

It's a partnership and a lasting impression left on Derby 150 by Pickett Brass and Blackburn Trumpets.

The company is now preparing to make another bugle for Churchill Downs' Kentucky Derby Museum.

