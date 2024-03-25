Woodford Reserve unveils rarest whiskey they've ever created for Kentucky Derby 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford Reserve has officially unveiled the rarest whiskey they've ever created for Kentucky Derby 150.

The thrice-barreled bottle will be presented to the winning owner of this year's Derby.

LEX 18

The bottle is presented in a crystal decanter created by the artisans of renowned French Maison Baccarat. To pay homage to the famed Garland of Roses, Baccarat infused the decanter's crystal stopper with 24K gold to create a "striking red color," according to Woodford Reserve.

"This decanter embodies the spirit of Kentucky and the spectacle of Derby," said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall.

Appropriately, 150 bottles have been created for this year's Derby: One for the winning owner, one being auctioned for charity, and the other 148 being sold for $15,000 each.

A limited number of bottles are available now for purchase on Woodford Reserve's website through two pick-up dates at the distillery. Beginning March 28, a small number of bottles will also be offered for purchase at the distillery gift shop and limited in-store availability at fine retailers in Kentucky.