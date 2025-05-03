$5,000 Mint Julep Cup Program benefits retirement farm for fillies and mares

(LEX 18) — Simply put, Elizabeth McCall sums up a major Woodford Reserve initiative.

"Derby is all about pomp and pageantry. Why not have an over-the-top mint julep just to celebrate that," McCall said.

The Filly Mint Julep is comprised of two ounces of Woodford Reserve, one barspoon of simple syrup topped with more ice and three mint varieties, in honor of the greatest two minutes in racing.

"As you sip, you take in that beautiful bouquet," McCall said.

Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve, McCall is highlighting the $5,000 mint julep charity cup program from Woodford Reserve as net proceeds go to Our Mims Retirement Haven in Bourbon County, a retirement farm for fillies and mares.

"Those are going to be very important to help us with important infrastructure and to continue to take care of the mares but the exposure will be just as important," Pete Mirabito said.

President of the haven, Mirabito was stunned to hear this sanctuary was in the mix to receive the proceeds.

The vice president of the haven said she had the same reaction.

"I was flabbergasted to hear that we were even chosen because we've been so small. It's been a wonderful thing. It's helped us feel a little more secure for at least another year, so that's been wonderful," Cheek added.

Through this time-honored tradition, Woodford Reserve is presenting 51 fine polished pewter cups for $1,000 and 100 sterling silver with heavy 24 karat gold plate for $5,000.

"I hope that people don't just look at the price and go ew... oh my gosh, just know that there's a really really good cause," McCall noted.

That cause is emphasized by Mirabito who notes that fillies and mares are the backbone of the industry.

The cups, featuring the iconic derby trophy, can be picked up at Churchill Downs at the $5,000 mint julep cup experience.