A year after historic Derby-Oaks double, trainer Kenny McPeek reflects on career milestone

(LEX 18) — For trainer Kenny McPeek, the past year has been a whirlwind of celebrations and commemorations after achieving one of horse racing's rarest feats – winning both the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks in the same year.

"I don't know how many different memorabilia and bourbon bottles and prints and programs and things like that. It's a real honor. I think if that's the price I've got to pay for a historic achievement then that's fine," said McPeek.

McPeek's accomplishment stands as only the third time in history a trainer has won both prestigious races in the same year, and the first since 1952. When asked about this distinction, he acknowledges the significance of joining racing royalty.

"To be included in the same breath as Ben Jones, someone that I've always really admired is special. Over the course of my career, I think if you keep it compartmentalized and worry about one horse at a time you can accomplish things like we did," said McPeek.

The Derby win filled a notable gap in McPeek's trophy case. While he had previously won the Preakness Stakes in 2020 and the Belmont Stakes in 2002, the Run for the Roses had eluded him despite decades in the sport.

"Well, the satisfaction of it all really comes from the fact that I had been second in the Oaks three times. It was really a frustration. In the Derby, I ran well in 1995 but I hadn't come any closer than that since. To put it all together in the same weekend is still pretty amazing. Sometimes my wife and I sit down and go 'did we do that? Oh yea, we did that! That was pretty cool,'" said McPeek.

When reflecting on standing in the winner's circle at Churchill Downs, McPeek shared a deeply personal story that few have heard before.

"Good question, so throwback about ten years. An old trainer named Ronnie Warren worked for me. Kind of a big brother or father figure. When Ronnie died they gave me his ashes. I haven't told many people this story... I picked them up and I spread his ashes at the finish line at Oak Lawn Park, the finish line at Keeneland and in the winner's circle of Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby because I knew he always wanted to be there," said McPeek.

"When I walked across the track, it was literally like I was going to see him. It's kind of a weird feeling…I really felt like I was just walking up to give him a hug. Haven't told many people that," said McPeek.

For McPeek, who has been part of Derby season for nearly 30 years, sharing the victory with family made the achievement even more meaningful.

"Oh everything. Once you get past the hard work and everything, that's what you've got left is family," said McPeek.

With deep roots in Kentucky – McPeek grew up in Lexington while his wife Sherri is from Louisville – the Derby victory holds special cultural significance.

"Having grown up in Lexington, and Sherri grew up here in Louisville, it's part of our culture. It's not something that we would ever take for granted," said McPeek.