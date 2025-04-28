Barnstable Brown KY Derby Eve Gala announces 2025 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 36th annual gala, which will be held on May 2 at 8 p.m. at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home in Louisville.
The celebrity guests include:
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Simone Biles
- Dierks Bentley
- Aaron Rodgers
- Tracy Morgan
- Selma Blair
- Wilmer Valderrama
- Brothers Osborne (TJ and John Osborne)
- Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook
- Blair Underwood
- Lee Brice
- Boyz II Men
- Mickey Guyton
- Scott Stapp of Creed
- Travis Tritt
- Darryl “DMC” McDaniels
- Davante Adams
- Brantley Gilbert
- Doug E. Fresh
- Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead
- Joey Fatone
- Jordan Smith
- Billy Gilman
- Nappy Roots
- RaeLynn
- Randall Cobb
- Jimmy Graham
- AJ Hawk
- Matt Flynn
- David Bakhtiari
- Bryan Bulaga
- Corey Linsley
- Allen Lazard
According to a release, the gala has raised and donated over 21 million dollars, benefiting the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.