Barnstable Brown KY Derby Eve Gala announces 2025 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 36th annual gala, which will be held on May 2 at 8 p.m. at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home in Louisville.

The celebrity guests include:



Machine Gun Kelly

Simone Biles

Dierks Bentley

Aaron Rodgers

Tracy Morgan

Selma Blair

Wilmer Valderrama

Brothers Osborne (TJ and John Osborne)

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

Blair Underwood

Lee Brice

Boyz II Men

Mickey Guyton

Scott Stapp of Creed

Travis Tritt

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels

Davante Adams

Brantley Gilbert

Doug E. Fresh

Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead

Joey Fatone

Jordan Smith

Billy Gilman

Nappy Roots

RaeLynn

Randall Cobb

Jimmy Graham

AJ Hawk

Matt Flynn

David Bakhtiari

Bryan Bulaga

Corey Linsley

Allen Lazard

According to a release, the gala has raised and donated over 21 million dollars, benefiting the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.