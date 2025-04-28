Watch Now
Barnstable Brown KY Derby Eve Gala announces 2025 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 36th annual gala, which will be held on May 2 at 8 p.m. at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home in Louisville.

The celebrity guests include:

  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Simone Biles
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Tracy Morgan
  • Selma Blair
  • Wilmer Valderrama
  • Brothers Osborne (TJ and John Osborne)
  • Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook
  • Blair Underwood
  • Lee Brice
  • Boyz II Men
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Scott Stapp of Creed
  • Travis Tritt
  • Darryl “DMC” McDaniels
  • Davante Adams
  • Brantley Gilbert
  • Doug E. Fresh
  • Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Joey Fatone
  • Jordan Smith
  • Billy Gilman
  • Nappy Roots
  • RaeLynn
  • Randall Cobb
  • Jimmy Graham
  • AJ Hawk
  • Matt Flynn
  • David Bakhtiari
  • Bryan Bulaga
  • Corey Linsley
  • Allen Lazard

According to a release, the gala has raised and donated over 21 million dollars, benefiting the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.

