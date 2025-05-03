Churchill Downs brings roaring 20s to life for Derby week opening night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs kicked off Derby week with a blast from the past, as the sounds of the roaring 20s filled the iconic racetrack on opening night.

Performers dressed as iconic characters brought the 1920s era to life, mingling with guests and creating an immersive experience.

"A lot of fabulous flapper dolls and gals that I've seen mixing around at the bar. I told them to meet me out on the dance floor later. We have a little Cab Calloway coming so we need to go Charleston it up," said Buchannan.

Daisy Buchannan, a character from "The Great Gatsby," was one of several performers masquerading around the Downs as Derby week began.

"Every year, we always try to elevate the fan experiences and as we were brainstorming on ways to create more immersive experiences for our fans. Since we have different themes for every different day, we thought it would be really fun to bring out some of the characters that are theme oriented for each day," said Ramage.

Casey Ramage, Churchill Downs VP of marketing and partnerships, explained that visitors to the track this week might also spot performers portraying Colonel Sanders or Loretta Lynn, iconic Kentucky figures brought to life by thespians from the Actors Theatre of Louisville.

"It's a very cool opportunity for performers and it's also a little bit of a different set of talent because it is a lot of improv which we actually don't do as much on our stages," said Powell.

"We don't know what the guests will want to know so it'll be a really cool challenge as people approach these characters and ask them about their stories or their lives or ask them about the Derby," said Powell.

Amelia Acosta Powell, who came to Louisville four years ago to work as the Actors Theatre of Louisville interim artistic director, understands how valuable this opportunity is for local actors to perform for the entire racing world.

"The Derby makes Louisville what it is but so does having a major producing theatre and a fantastic orchestra and ballet and opera. To have that represented at these events that are kind of showcasing Kentucky I think is really cool and appropriate," said Powell.

The partnership highlights the importance of local talent in creating the Derby experience.

"There will be 24 million people tuning in around the globe in 133 territories and to know that the local community is really the heartbeat and they are the ones that help us really produce this global event. It couldn't be a better way to say thank you to them," said Ramage.

These performers express everything Kentucky on the state's largest stage.

"There is nothing like it. I try to tell my friends in New York and Chicago. They think they know the Derby or Churchill Downs. You have to be here to experience the sights, the sounds, the horses. There's a certain magic in the air leading up to the Kentucky Derby and you just have to be here in person to experience it," said Buchannan.