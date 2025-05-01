Watch Now
SportsKentucky Derby 151

Actions

Derby horse Rodriguez, trained by Bob Baffert, scratched out

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kentucky Derby entrant Rodriguez works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Posted

(LEX 18) — A derby horse named Rodriguez, trained by Bob Baffert, has been scratched out, out of an abundance of caution, according to the Managing partner of SF Racing with Team Baffert Tom Ryan.

Ryan says that the "very tough" decision was made due to Rodriguez having a "small but slightly sensitive" foot bruise that needs a few more days to heal.

Plans are being reset, and Ryan says they will target Rodriguez for the Preakness.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18