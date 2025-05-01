Derby horse Rodriguez, trained by Bob Baffert, scratched out

(LEX 18) — A derby horse named Rodriguez, trained by Bob Baffert, has been scratched out, out of an abundance of caution, according to the Managing partner of SF Racing with Team Baffert Tom Ryan.

Ryan says that the "very tough" decision was made due to Rodriguez having a "small but slightly sensitive" foot bruise that needs a few more days to heal.

Plans are being reset, and Ryan says they will target Rodriguez for the Preakness.