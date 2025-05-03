Kentucky shop owner shares passion for Derby memorabilia with collectors worldwide

(LEX 18) — A small shop in Mt. Washington, Kentucky, has become a destination for Kentucky Derby enthusiasts looking for memorabilia from racing's most famous event.

"We're at Kentucky Derby & Sports Memorabilia located in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. Business is still going and running. We're thriving right now and having a good time," said Witt.

Steve Witt started his store almost nine years ago, settling into his new Mount Washington location last year. His passion for horse racing began in childhood.

"I've always enjoyed the horse racing industry. It started with my dad, he used to take me to the track. I always got a kick out of getting into the $50 window behind all the guys dropping $50 losing tickets and I'd pick them all up and take them home and collect those. It just led into this and that and next thing you know you've got all this stuff and you gotta do something with it. So I brought it to the masses," said Witt.

The shop offers a comprehensive collection of Derby merchandise, from the expected to the unusual.

"This is probably one of my favorite pieces so when I get old I can walk on my walking cane and then when I go back out to the races, you can sit down on it and bet your horses," said Witt.

Visitors to the store can experience a bit of racetrack nostalgia right from the entrance.

"When you come in the door, if you want to walk back in time, you can actually click through the turn style. I was the 2,197th person so that's probably been clicked a million times," said Witt.

The shop features hats, shirts, socks, signs, and figurines. But the crown jewel of the collection is the extensive array of Derby glasses.

"We have pretty much every Derby glass that you're going to need. Through here we have all the way back to 1974. Then over here we have some of the big boys. Here's 1973. Here's a 1940 aluminum," said Witt.

Witt's connection to the Derby extends beyond his shop. He also works as a supplier for major retailers.

"I do a lot of the backside stuff. I deliver for Kroger so all the Kentucky Derby stuff that you see start popping up in the stores for several different suppliers that contract me. It's fun. You get to see a lot of people every year," said Witt.

As collector, supplier, and historian, Witt stays busy year-round, driven by the global fascination with the Derby and the connections he makes with customers.

"What I'm always fascinated about is that everyday I can see something new walk through the door," said Witt.

Despite the business aspect, Witt emphasizes that his work is primarily about sharing his passion with others.

"It's a labor of love is what I tell everybody. I get to make a lot of people happy. There's no ifs ands or buts, I make money at it. The gratitude for me is seeing when I put a piece in somebody's hands that means more to them than the money. That's what it's all about. See the smiles that walk away from this place too," said Witt.