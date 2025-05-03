Mill Ridge Farm breeds champions and creates connections

(LEX 18) — Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington has established itself as one of the premier thoroughbred operations in the country, breeding, raising, and selling elite racehorses that have gone on to win at the highest levels of the sport.

"Not only is it peaceful, but it's also really like dreamy," said Bell.

The 900-acre farm has developed a reputation for excellence, producing 39 Grade One winners since 2000 – an impressive achievement in an industry where the odds of success are remarkably slim.

"When a horse is born, a thoroughbred is bred, it has less than a one percent chance of winning a Grade One race," said Bell.

Price Bell Jr., the general manager of Mill Ridge Farm, notes that their success rate of around three percent is exceptional in the thoroughbred industry.

"Which is an incredible statistic. I like to joke that if you want to play in the NBA then you go play basketball at the University of Kentucky for Coach Pope, but if you want to go win Grade Ones, you start your day at Mill Ridge," said Bell.

The farm has raised champions like Seize the Grey, winner of the Preakness Stakes, and Giacomo, who captured the Kentucky Derby. These successes have cemented Mill Ridge's status as a premier thoroughbred operation.

"The dreams of what they are today and what they will become is what fills one's mind while on the farm," said Bell.

For Bell, who grew up in Lexington on his family's farm, the experience has been deeply meaningful.

"It's been a totally magical experience certainly since that time," said Bell.

Beyond breeding champions, Mill Ridge Farm has become a destination for horse enthusiasts. Bell spends part of his day leading tours, welcoming 60 to 70 visitors on average during the busy season from March through November.

When asked about his favorite part of being on the farm, Bell's answer was simple: "I love sharing it with people."

The farm prides itself on creating connections between people and horses, sometimes leading to powerful emotional experiences.

"To stand with someone and help encourage them to feed a mare a carrot and to watch them overcome that fear, I've had a number of people crying overcoming that fear," said Bell.

This commitment to accessibility and education is central to Mill Ridge's mission.

"Mill Ridge is all about the horse and if you're curious about the horse or want to learn more want to get involved that Mill Ridge is a place that welcomes you," said Bell.

As the farm continues its legacy of breeding champions, Bell hopes to inspire a broader connection to the thoroughbred industry.

"We hope that through our generation that more people feel like it's part of their story too," said Bell.