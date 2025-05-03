Rich Strike: From underdog to Kentucky Derby champion

(LEX 18) — Three years after an 80-1 longshot stunned the horse racing world at Churchill Downs, Rich Strike's original trainer has reunited with the Kentucky Derby champion.

"I'm just so humbled, and I praise God everyday for giving me the good things he's given me in life and obviously that's one of 'em for sure," said Reed.

Eric Reed and his wife Margaret have joined Ken Tyson's ownership group, purchasing their share of Rich Strike from Jamie Lamonica. The horse has been relocated to Stillwater, New York and Irish Hill for the breeding season.

"I remember it was like a tunnel vision for me," said Reed, recalling the historic 2022 Kentucky Derby win. "I didn't hear any of the crowd hollerin'. I didn't hear the track announcer."

That magical moment saw Rich Strike pass 14 horses in the final quarter mile to win by three-quarters of a length in what the track announcer called "a stunning, unbelievable upset."

"I get goose bumps right now," said Reed. "It was a magical moment. If I could bottle it up and sell it, it would be the best thing ever."

For Reed, the reunion with Rich Strike comes after he resigned as Rick Dawson's trainer following a dispute over the direction of a feature film and documentary in 2023.

"So it's almost as exciting as winning the derby, and really it means a lot to know that he's back," said Reed.

Ken Tyson, who leads the Rich Strike ownership group, marveled at the horse's performance that day.

"There's race cars that don't go that fast and in and out like he did," said Tyson.

Lamonica, who sold his share to Reed and his wife, remains optimistic about Rich Strike's new career.

"From what I hear he's enjoying his new line of work, and hopefully he throws foals that look like him, got some heart and determination like him and they'll get the job done," said Lamonica.

Reed reflects on the journey with perspective, noting that simply making it to the Kentucky Derby was an achievement in itself.

"Just getting in is the win, believe me that's the win. Whatever comes next doesn't matter," said Reed.