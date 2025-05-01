The dark side of the Kentucky Derby: Drugs and human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman says that anytime you have a major sporting event like the Kentucky Derby, there are some negative aspects that come up. Human trafficking and drugs are two things that Kentucky focuses on when it comes to the derby.

According to the Family and Children's Center, the Kentucky Derby is the second largest event for human trafficking in the U.S.

Coleman says Kentucky is always redoubling its efforts this time of year to protect people, and this is a massive effort. Over the years, the state has worked with hotels and different venues to better train people to identify possible human trafficking situations.

Law enforcement officials also always ask the public to be on the lookout for things that seem off.

"We have to make sure that eyes and ears are paying attention, reporting to law enforcement when there's an indication that someone may be trafficked, maybe in involuntary servitude," Coleman said.

Drugs are another problem; big events bring more drugs into the area, Coleman said.

That's dangerous because he says, in today's world, "One pill can kill."

He encourages parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of substance abuse, not just around the derby, but continuously throughout the year.

"It's important during Derby and it's important 52 weeks out of the year that we're talking to our kids, having uncomfortable conversations with our kids," Coleman said. "We see kids as young as 11 taking, sampling substances and in this environment, there's no margin of error."