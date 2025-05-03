The history of the iconic Twin Spires of Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, and at the heart of that tradition are the twin spires of Churchill Downs.

"You see roses, you see mint juleps, you see big derby hats and fashion and you see the Twin Spires," said Jessica Whitehead, the senior curator of collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The twin spires have been a fixture at Churchill Downs since 1895, when they were first built as part of the grandstand for what was then called the Louisville Jockey Club.

"1895 was the first derby that was run underneath those twin spires. It's been so long since they've been here. Think of the hundreds of thousands of people who have come to Churchill Downs to watch the races underneath those incredible spires," Whitehead said.

The twin spires were designed by architect Joseph Baldez, who was tasked with creating a new grandstand for the racetrack.

"Baldez really elevated the look of his grandstand by creating these ornamental structures that really have little functional purpose other than just being beautiful," Whitehead explained.

And beautiful they are. The twin spires have become an iconic symbol of the Kentucky Derby, recognizable around the world.

In fact, the view from the twin spires is so iconic that even the Queen of England has experienced it. During a visit in 2007, the Queen tried to wave to the crowd from the spires, but was told by her team that "they can't see you blocked behind everything." So she decided to walk down the steps and wave to everybody on the way down.

"The Twin Spires are sort of short hand for Kentucky racing, short hand for Louisville racing but really short hand for racing in the United States as a whole," Whitehead said.

No matter how much else changes at Churchill Downs, the twin spires remain a constant, a reminder of the track's storied past.

"They will never change. The Twin Spires will never change even as everything else changes around it. The Twin Spires will always be there because they're an important reminder of where the track had been," Whitehead said.