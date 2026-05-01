Top contenders take the spotlight at 2026 Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, KY. (LEX 18) — During our LEX 18 at The Oaks coverage, Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer highlight a few standouts in the race before the Kentucky Derby. The Longines Kentucky Oaks is America’s top race for 3-year-old fillies—young female horses. This race is a Grade 1 stakes event with a $1.5 million prize and awards the winner a garland of lilies, known as “lilies for the fillies.”
ZANY
Owner: Repole Stable (Mike Repole)
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
MEANING
Owner: Bridlewood Farm (John & Leslie Malone) & Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners (Aron Wellman et al)
Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
PERCY'S BAR
Owner: Hat Creek Racing (Gatewood Bell et al)
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Jockey: Luan Machado
Contender Percy's Bar